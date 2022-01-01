Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$9.00
Marinated Chicken, Peanut Sauce, Cucumber Relish
More about Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
Saigon Quy-Bau image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skewers of Chicken Satay$7.00
More about Saigon Quy-Bau

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chicken Noodles

Baby Back Ribs

Chicken Parmesan

Vanilla Cake

Garlic Bread

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Turkey Bacon

Margherita Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston