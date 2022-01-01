Chicken noodles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken noodles
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popcorn Chicken & Noodles
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup
|$3.49
Cup or Bowl
Root & Sprig
1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Chicken Noodle 16oz
|$9.00
|Chicken Noodle 8oz
|$6.00
Saigon Quy-Bau
1318 South street, Philadelphia
|Drunken Noodle Chicken and Shrimp
|$21.00
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Crispy Egg Noodle Chicken
|$14.95
MI XAO DON GA THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables
|Saigon Noodle Chicken
|$14.95
MI QUE HUONG GA - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup
|$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Saigon Noodle Chicken
|$14.95
MI QUE HUONG GA - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
|Crispy Egg Noodle Chicken
|$14.95
MI XAO DON GA THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables