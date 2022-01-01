Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Crunchik'n image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken & Noodles
More about Crunchik'n
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
More about Silk City Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Root & Sprig

1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle 16oz$9.00
Chicken Noodle 8oz$6.00
More about Root & Sprig
Saigon Quy-Bau image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Noodle Chicken and Shrimp$21.00
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Philadium image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadium

1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle
More about Philadium
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Egg Noodle Chicken$14.95
MI XAO DON GA THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables
Saigon Noodle Chicken$14.95
MI QUE HUONG GA - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Crunchik’n image

 

Crunchik’n

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken & Noodles
More about Crunchik’n
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Saigon Noodle Chicken$14.95
MI QUE HUONG GA - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
Crispy Egg Noodle Chicken$14.95
MI XAO DON GA THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
More about Sabrina's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Pretzels

Garlic Cheese Bread

Noodle Soup

Spinach Salad

Quesadillas

Cobb Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Blueberry Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston