Kani salad in Philadelphia

Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street

2451 N 54th street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango kani salad$7.50
Kani salad$6.50
Crab stick, cucumber, mayo, fish, and egg
Mango kani salad$7.50
More about Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kani Salad$7.95
Japanese crabstick in special sauce topped with cucumber
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
Item pic

 

Kai

12 S 10th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Salad$5.95
Crab stick, cucumber, and masago mixed in a spicy mayo sauce. topped with avocados
More about Kai

