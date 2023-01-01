Kani salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve kani salad
Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street
2451 N 54th street, Philadelphia
|Mango kani salad
|$7.50
|Kani salad
|$6.50
Crab stick, cucumber, mayo, fish, and egg
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Kani Salad
|$7.95
Japanese crabstick in special sauce topped with cucumber