Tuna rolls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$7.00
|Tuna Roll
|$7.00
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$10.00
tuna and avocado (6pc)
|Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll
|$12.00
tuna, cucumber, pickled jalapeño peppers, tempura crisps, sesame seeds (6pc)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Tuna Roll
|$6.95
Only, tuna with sushi rice, seaweed outside, 6pcs (Classic Roll)
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.95
Only, crunchy spicy tuna with sushi rice, 8pcs
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)
|$9.00
|Spicy Vegan Tuna Roll (6pcs)
|$9.00
Marinated tomato, spicy sauce
*can't be made gluten-free
|Tuna Avocado Roll (6pcs)
|$8.00
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|Tuna Roll
DK Sushi
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|DK Sushi - Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Sushi rice, tuna, spicy mayo, wrapped with nori (inside out roll)
Allergy: sesame, chili, fish, soy
|DK Sushi - Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Sushi rice, tuna wrapped with nori (inside roll)
SUSHI
Double Knot
120 S. 13th St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
|Double Knot Big Eye Tuna Roll
|$15.00
big eye tuna, shrimp, avocado cream