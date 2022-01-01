Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tuna rolls

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Tuna Avocado Roll$7.00
Tuna Roll$7.00
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Avocado Roll$10.00
tuna and avocado (6pc)
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll$12.00
tuna, cucumber, pickled jalapeño peppers, tempura crisps, sesame seeds (6pc)
More about Royal Izakaya
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Roll$6.95
Only, tuna with sushi rice, seaweed outside, 6pcs (Classic Roll)
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Only, crunchy spicy tuna with sushi rice, 8pcs
More about Bleu Sushi
Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs) image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)$9.00
Spicy Vegan Tuna Roll (6pcs)$9.00
Marinated tomato, spicy sauce
*can't be made gluten-free
Tuna Avocado Roll (6pcs)$8.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
DK Sushi - Spicy Tuna Roll image

 

DK Sushi

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DK Sushi - Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Sushi rice, tuna, spicy mayo, wrapped with nori (inside out roll)
Allergy: sesame, chili, fish, soy
DK Sushi - Tuna Roll$8.00
Sushi rice, tuna wrapped with nori (inside roll)
More about DK Sushi
Spicy Tuna Roll image

SUSHI

Double Knot

120 S. 13th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Delivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Double Knot Big Eye Tuna Roll$15.00
big eye tuna, shrimp, avocado cream
More about Double Knot

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Lox

Kimchi

Garlic Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Wings

Lentil Soup

California Rolls

Gnocchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston