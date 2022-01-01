Chipotle chicken in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich image

 

Original 13 Ciderworks

1526 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Chipotle Ranch, House-Made Apple Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche. Served with Handcut Fries. *Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request.
More about Original 13 Ciderworks
DOHO Taqueria image

PRETZELS • TACOS

DOHO Taqueria

18 west hortter street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
grilled chipotle sriracha hot chicken (gf)$11.00
choice of: yellow jasmine rice or shredded napa cabbage
served with: carrot ginger dressing, "crema”, soy black beans, corn, radish, pickled shishito, crunchy plantain
More about DOHO Taqueria
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image

 

Draught Horse Pub & Grill

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken$10.49
More about Draught Horse Pub & Grill
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Roasted Chicken$12.00
More about El Camino Real
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, With Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli On Plain Tortilla
More about Cafe Square One

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Curry Chicken

Tiramisu

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Shrimp Rolls

Grits

Salmon Rolls

Avocado Toast

Mushroom Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Audubon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston