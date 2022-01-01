Chipotle chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Original 13 Ciderworks
1526 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Chipotle Ranch, House-Made Apple Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche. Served with Handcut Fries. *Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request.
PRETZELS • TACOS
DOHO Taqueria
18 west hortter street, Philadelphia
|grilled chipotle sriracha hot chicken (gf)
|$11.00
choice of: yellow jasmine rice or shredded napa cabbage
served with: carrot ginger dressing, "crema”, soy black beans, corn, radish, pickled shishito, crunchy plantain
Draught Horse Pub & Grill
1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|Chipotle Chicken
|$10.49
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Chipotle Roasted Chicken
|$12.00