Carrot cake in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve carrot cake

The Plough & the Stars image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
Moist Carrot Cake , walnuts with a Light Cream Cheese Frosting
More about The Plough & the Stars
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Pastry$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
Carrot Cake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS**
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake with Curried Cream Cheese Icing$7.50
Housemade Carrot Cake with Curry- infused Cream Cheese Icing served with an Orange- Ginger Sauce
More about The Board and Brew
Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
cream cheese icing
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about LeBus Bistro
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Pastry$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
Carrot Cake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS**
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.75
More about Race Street Cafe
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.25
Decadent Homemade Carrot Cake with an Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
Carrot Cake$5.25
Homemade Carrot Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Pastry$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
Carrot Cake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS**
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Good Dog Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
Cream Cheese Icing
More about Good Dog Bar
Item pic

 

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Traditional Bunny Cake
Traditional Bunny Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing & shredded coconut
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
American Sardine Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Carrot Cake$9.00
Pistachio carrot cake, pistachio cream cheese frosting, pistachios, lemon zest. Contains tree nuts.
More about American Sardine Bar
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARROT CAKE$9.75
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Star Fusion Express
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.75
More about 48th Street Grille
Item pic

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Plant Based
More about Veganish

Map

Map

