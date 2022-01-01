Carrot cake in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve carrot cake
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Moist Carrot Cake , walnuts with a Light Cream Cheese Frosting
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake Pastry
|$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
|Carrot Cake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS**
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake with Curried Cream Cheese Icing
|$7.50
Housemade Carrot Cake with Curry- infused Cream Cheese Icing served with an Orange- Ginger Sauce
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
cream cheese icing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$6.75
BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$5.25
Decadent Homemade Carrot Cake with an Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
|Carrot Cake
|$5.25
Homemade Carrot Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Cream Cheese Icing
Night Kitchen Bakery
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Carrot Traditional Bunny Cake
Traditional Bunny Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing & shredded coconut
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Pistachio Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Pistachio carrot cake, pistachio cream cheese frosting, pistachios, lemon zest. Contains tree nuts.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|CARROT CAKE
|$9.75
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$6.75