Vegetable tempura in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Izakaya By Yanaga image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Tempura$14.00
Soy Dashi Dip
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$20.95
Shrimp and in-season vegetable deep fried in tempura batter. Comes with miso soup or house green salad
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
Item pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$11.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

