Steak fajitas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$27.95
skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$31.95
guajillo shrimp and skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.95
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Steak Fajitas
|$20.00
Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
Steak sauteed with wild mushrooms, onions and rajas. Served with guacamole, black beans, white rice and flour tortillas
More about Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$6.50
Marinated Skirt & Flank Steak, Peppers & Onions, Fiesta Cheese, Guacamole, Lime Wedge