Lox in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lox
Korshak Bagels
1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia
|Lox by the 1/4 lb
|$12.50
Philly Style Bagels
1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA
|SANDWICH Classic Lox
|$11.50
Classic Lox comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
|SANDWICH Lox #2
|$11.50
Lox #2 comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Radish, Capers, and Dill.
|Acme Lox
|$15.00
8 oz. Acme Lox
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Lox Egg And Cheese
|$7.29
|Nova Lox Platter
|$11.99
Nova Lox, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Mixed Greens with Citrus Vinaigrette
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Lox Special
|$12.00
cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion
|Lox Spread - 8oz
|$8.00
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Lox Foccacia
|$18.00
house-made rosemary foccacia, smoked salmon, ricotta cream cheese, capers, onions, cucumbers, dill, basil oil
Lightbox Cafe
704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia
|Beet Lox Philly Muffin
|$11.00
Smokey Seaweed Cured Beets, SPERO Smoked Salmon Sunflower Spread (vegan), Cucumbers, Capers, Red Onion. Suggested on a Philly Muffin!
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Side Lox
|$6.29
Nova lox
|Bagel with Lox
|$14.99
Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers
Eggcellent Cafe
113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Incredible Lox
|$11.00
Nova Lox, Cream Cheese, Egg ,Tomato & Avocado On Choice Bagel or philly muffin
|Royale Lox Benny
|$14.00
Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese Spread Mini Brioche, Poached Eggs, Red Onion, Capers,Hollandaise Sauce, & Served With Lemon Dressed Arugula
Middle Child Clubhouse
1232 N. Front St., Philadelphia
|Lox Bagel
|$15.00
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Capers, Dill, Sesame Bagel.
Philly Style Bagels Old City
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|SANDWICH Classic Lox
|$11.50
The Classic Lox Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
|SANDWICH Lox #2
|$11.50
The Lox #2 comes on your choice of Bagel with Lox, Dill, Capers, Radish.
|Acme Lox
|$15.00
8 oz. of lox by Acme
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Side Lox
|$6.29
Nova lox
|Bagel with Lox
|$14.99
Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers
Cafe Square One
50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Goldie-LOX bowl
|$14.00
Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Mixed greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Capers, Avocado, Boiled Egg, lemon vinaigrette
|Incredible Lox
|$11.50
Nova Lox , Cream Cheese, Fried Egg, Tomato, Avocado On Your Choice Of Bagel Or Philly Muffin