Lox in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lox

Korshak Bagels image

BAGELS

Korshak Bagels

1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Lox by the 1/4 lb$12.50
More about Korshak Bagels
SANDWICH Classic Lox image

 

Philly Style Bagels

1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Classic Lox$11.50
Classic Lox comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
SANDWICH Lox #2$11.50
Lox #2 comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Radish, Capers, and Dill.
Acme Lox$15.00
8 oz. Acme Lox
More about Philly Style Bagels
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Egg And Cheese$7.29
Nova Lox Platter$11.99
Nova Lox, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Mixed Greens with Citrus Vinaigrette
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

Bagels & Co

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox Spread
More about Bagels & Co
ddff0f45-7ea0-43a8-aa2c-d53b2c38d84f image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Special$12.00
cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion
Lox Spread - 8oz$8.00
More about The Bagel Place
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lox Foccacia$18.00
house-made rosemary foccacia, smoked salmon, ricotta cream cheese, capers, onions, cucumbers, dill, basil oil
More about Figo
Item pic

 

Lightbox Cafe

704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beet Lox Philly Muffin$11.00
Smokey Seaweed Cured Beets, SPERO Smoked Salmon Sunflower Spread (vegan), Cucumbers, Capers, Red Onion. Suggested on a Philly Muffin!
More about Lightbox Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Lox$6.29
Nova lox
Bagel with Lox$14.99
Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Eggcellent Cafe image

 

Eggcellent Cafe

113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Incredible Lox$11.00
Nova Lox, Cream Cheese, Egg ,Tomato & Avocado On Choice Bagel or philly muffin
Royale Lox Benny$14.00
Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese Spread Mini Brioche, Poached Eggs, Red Onion, Capers,Hollandaise Sauce, & Served With Lemon Dressed Arugula
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Middle Child Clubhouse image

 

Middle Child Clubhouse

1232 N. Front St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Bagel$15.00
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Capers, Dill, Sesame Bagel.
More about Middle Child Clubhouse
SANDWICH Classic Lox image

 

Philly Style Bagels Old City

218 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Classic Lox$11.50
The Classic Lox Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
SANDWICH Lox #2$11.50
The Lox #2 comes on your choice of Bagel with Lox, Dill, Capers, Radish.
Acme Lox$15.00
8 oz. of lox by Acme
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Lox$6.29
Nova lox
Bagel with Lox$14.99
Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goldie-LOX bowl$14.00
Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Mixed greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Capers, Avocado, Boiled Egg, lemon vinaigrette
Incredible Lox$11.50
Nova Lox , Cream Cheese, Fried Egg, Tomato, Avocado On Your Choice Of Bagel Or Philly Muffin
More about Cafe Square One
Essen Bakery image

 

Essen Bakery

1437 E Passyunk Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bagel lox sandwich$9.00
More about Essen Bakery

