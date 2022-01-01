Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese. served with house chips
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich$10.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Trattoria Carina image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN PARMESAN$28.00
buffalo mozzarella, spaghetti pomodoro
More about Trattoria Carina
Chicken Parmesan image

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
breaded, pan seared, house marinara, fresh mozzarella or provolone, penne pasta
More about Figo
Banner pic

 

2301 Catering

2301 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$22.95
includes entrée, 2 sides, beverages and desserts.
*served in microwavable containers*
More about 2301 Catering
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Served over angel hair spaghetti with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Entree$17.50
Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$23.00
marinara, basil, burrata, asparagus and fennel salad; served with a side of tonight's macaroni
More about Little Nonna's
Good Luck Pizza Co image

 

Good Luck Pizza Co

105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
sesame semolina crust, slow roasted tomato marinara, mozzarella, basil, served with rigatoni + red sauce
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Longroll$12.00
Panko breaded fried chicken thigh, topped with pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella, then baked in a Carangi's seeded long roll. Finished with fresh cut basil and Parmesan.
More about Pizza Plus
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Wings - One Pound$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Eggplant Fries$8.00
Sriracha Aioli
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
CHICKEN PARMESAN image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
More about Mangia Macaroni
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Plus University City

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Longroll$12.00
Panko breaded fried chicken, topped with pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella and baked in a Sarcones seeded long roll. Finished with fresh cut basil and gran moravia .
More about Pizza Plus University City
Twenty Manning image

 

Twenty Manning

261 South 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
CHICKEN PARMESAN$16.00
More about Twenty Manning

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Rugelach

Gnocchi

Chili

Chicken Pizza

White Pizza

Teriyaki Chicken

Cake

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston