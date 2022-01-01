Chicken parmesan in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce and topped with melted provolone cheese. served with house chips
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Trattoria Carina
PASTA
Trattoria Carina
2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$28.00
buffalo mozzarella, spaghetti pomodoro
More about Figo
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
breaded, pan seared, house marinara, fresh mozzarella or provolone, penne pasta
More about 2301 Catering
2301 Catering
2301 Market St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmesan
|$22.95
includes entrée, 2 sides, beverages and desserts.
*served in microwavable containers*
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Served over angel hair spaghetti with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmigiana Entree
|$17.50
Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
More about Little Nonna's
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.00
marinara, basil, burrata, asparagus and fennel salad; served with a side of tonight's macaroni
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
Good Luck Pizza Co
105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
sesame semolina crust, slow roasted tomato marinara, mozzarella, basil, served with rigatoni + red sauce
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmesan Longroll
|$12.00
Panko breaded fried chicken thigh, topped with pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella, then baked in a Carangi's seeded long roll. Finished with fresh cut basil and Parmesan.
More about North Third
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Wings - One Pound
|$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Eggplant Fries
|$8.00
Sriracha Aioli
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about Mangia Macaroni
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
More about Pizza Plus University City
Pizza Plus University City
4814 spruce st, Philadelphia
|Chicken Parmesan Longroll
|$12.00
Panko breaded fried chicken, topped with pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella and baked in a Sarcones seeded long roll. Finished with fresh cut basil and gran moravia .