Fish sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Deep fried flounder, escabeche slae, jalpeño/caper tartar and french fries on a potato roll.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried Cod on Brioche with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce served with a side salad
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Fish Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|BIG FISH OH FUSION SANDWICH
|$8.99
2 pieces of Fried whiting Fish on a Pub Bun American Cheese lettuce Pickles chipotle mayo topped with sauteed onions and peppers