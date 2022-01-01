Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Deep fried flounder, escabeche slae, jalpeño/caper tartar and french fries on a potato roll.
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.50
Fried Cod on Brioche with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce served with a side salad
More about Grace Tavern
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Cake Sandwich$17.00
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BIG FISH OH FUSION SANDWICH$8.99
2 pieces of Fried whiting Fish on a Pub Bun American Cheese lettuce Pickles chipotle mayo topped with sauteed onions and peppers
More about Star Fusion Express
Restaurant banner

 

Cluck & Gills - 5729 Germantown Avenue

5729 Geremantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$9.00
Golden fried fish served on a brioche bun.
Fish Sandwich Deluxe$9.00
Golden fried fish served on a brioche bun with pickles,lettuce,tomato and onion.
More about Cluck & Gills - 5729 Germantown Avenue

