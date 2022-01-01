Steak subs in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Cheese Steak Hoagie
|$11.50
Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oregano and American Cheese.
|Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
|$8.75
Chicken Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oregano and American Cheese.
More about Maker Artisan Pizza - 5301 Germantown Ave
Maker Artisan Pizza - 5301 Germantown Ave
5301 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
|Steak sandwich on a 12" Hoagie
|$9.75