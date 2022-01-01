Bisque in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bisque
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Seafood Bisque
|$5.99
shrimp, crab and lobster bisque served with a side of crackers
More about LeBus Bistro
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Wild Mushroom Bisque
|$6.00
creminis | shiitakes | portobellos
|Wild Mushroom Bisque
More about Silk City Diner
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Tomato Bisque
san marzano tomato, basil, garlic crouton
More about P.S. & Co.
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Carrot Ginger Bisque
Organic antioxidant-filled carrot ginger bisque with fresh ginger! 100% organic ingredients: organic carrots, organic cashews, organic celery, organic garlic, organic onions, organic lemongrass, organic thyme, organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic bay leaves, organic black pepper, sea salt, Vero water
|Organic Spicy Tomato & Garbanzo Bisque
A hearty bisque perfect for a cold day! 100% organic ingredients: organic tomato, organic carrots, organic celery, organic soaked garbanzo beans, organic garlic, organic parsley, organic leeks, organic fennel, organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic vegetable stock (same ingredients as in soup with Vero water), organic lacinato kale, organic red pepper flakes, organic black pepper, sea salt
More about Tavern On The Hill
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|CRAB BISQUE - BOWL
|$7.00
W/ SHERRY WINE, JUMBO CRABMEAT & TOUCH OF CREAM. GLUTEN FREE . (SERVED W/ CRAKERS)
|CRAB BISQUE - QUART
|$19.00
W/ SHERRY WINE, JUMBO CRABMEAT & TOUCH OF CREAM. GLUTEN FREE. (SERVED W/ CRAKERS)
More about Forsythia
FRENCH FRIES
Forsythia
233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia
|Clam & Potato Leek Bisque
|$14.00
Lemon Ash, Hazelnut Crumb, Trout Roe
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Seafood Bisque
|$5.99
shrimp, crab and lobster bisque served with a side of crackers
More about Good Spoon Soupery
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Spring Asparagus Bisque
|$6.00
It's asparagus season, yay! A light puree with a hint of fresh tarragon. Vegetarian.
|Creamy Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
Limited supply! Made one more special batch of this cold-weather fave with the last of our squirreled-away roasted summer Romas! Vegetarian, gluten-free.
|Creamy Spinach Bisque
|$5.00
A luxurious puree, packed with lots of local hardy greens. Vegetarian.