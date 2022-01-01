Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bisque

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$9.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Bisque$5.99
shrimp, crab and lobster bisque served with a side of crackers
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Bisque$6.00
creminis | shiitakes | portobellos
Wild Mushroom Bisque
More about LeBus Bistro
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque
san marzano tomato, basil, garlic crouton
More about Silk City Diner
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Carrot Ginger Bisque
Organic antioxidant-filled carrot ginger bisque with fresh ginger! 100% organic ingredients: organic carrots, organic cashews, organic celery, organic garlic, organic onions, organic lemongrass, organic thyme, organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic bay leaves, organic black pepper, sea salt, Vero water
Organic Spicy Tomato & Garbanzo Bisque
A hearty bisque perfect for a cold day! 100% organic ingredients: organic tomato, organic carrots, organic celery, organic soaked garbanzo beans, organic garlic, organic parsley, organic leeks, organic fennel, organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic vegetable stock (same ingredients as in soup with Vero water), organic lacinato kale, organic red pepper flakes, organic black pepper, sea salt
More about P.S. & Co.
5336343c-d4e8-478f-b9f5-3bdecd6a2b73 image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB BISQUE - BOWL$7.00
W/ SHERRY WINE, JUMBO CRABMEAT & TOUCH OF CREAM. GLUTEN FREE . (SERVED W/ CRAKERS)
CRAB BISQUE - QUART$19.00
W/ SHERRY WINE, JUMBO CRABMEAT & TOUCH OF CREAM. GLUTEN FREE. (SERVED W/ CRAKERS)
More about Tavern On The Hill
Forsythia image

FRENCH FRIES

Forsythia

233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

Avg 5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam & Potato Leek Bisque$14.00
Lemon Ash, Hazelnut Crumb, Trout Roe
More about Forsythia
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Bisque$5.99
shrimp, crab and lobster bisque served with a side of crackers
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Asparagus Bisque$6.00
It's asparagus season, yay! A light puree with a hint of fresh tarragon. Vegetarian.
Creamy Tomato Bisque$5.00
Limited supply! Made one more special batch of this cold-weather fave with the last of our squirreled-away roasted summer Romas! Vegetarian, gluten-free.
Creamy Spinach Bisque$5.00
A luxurious puree, packed with lots of local hardy greens. Vegetarian.
More about Good Spoon Soupery

