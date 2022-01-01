Grilled chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve grilled chicken
underground concepts
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|grilled chicken
|$11.00
grilled chicken, harissa mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, on a long roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia
|3 Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.
PRETZELS • TACOS
DOHO Taqueria
18 west hortter street, Philadelphia
|grilled chipotle sriracha hot chicken (gf)
|$11.00
choice of: yellow jasmine rice or shredded napa cabbage
served with: carrot ginger dressing, "crema”, soy black beans, corn, radish, pickled shishito, crunchy plantain
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE S'WICH
|$12.00
W/ Lettuce, Tomato and Jalapeño Mayo. Served on Toasted Kaiser.
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Grilled Half Chicken
|$30.00
sumac onions, fresh herbs, sweet potato + fennel gratin, hot sauce
Draught Horse Pub & Grill
1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.49
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|#1 - Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast - avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, & honey mustard on Focaccia, served with pickle on the side
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|4 Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
4 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), then wood grilled, served with a poblano, tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
Saxbys
5698 Wister Street, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
PhillyBurgerIM
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.98
Grilled Chicken patty +
Spicy Aioli sauce +
Swiss cheese +
Roma Tomato +
Baby Spinach +
4.5" Brioche bun
Saxbys
1810 N 13th St, Philadelphia
Saxbys
5600 City Ave, Philadelphia
Saxbys
4000 Locust St, Philadelphia
Saxbys
234 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
Saxbys
65 N 34th St, Philadelphia
