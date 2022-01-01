Grilled chicken in Philadelphia

underground concepts image

 

underground concepts

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled chicken$11.00
grilled chicken, harissa mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, on a long roll
More about underground concepts
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
More about Race Street Cafe
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos image

 

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.00
3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.
More about Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
DOHO Taqueria image

PRETZELS • TACOS

DOHO Taqueria

18 west hortter street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
grilled chipotle sriracha hot chicken (gf)$11.00
choice of: yellow jasmine rice or shredded napa cabbage
served with: carrot ginger dressing, "crema”, soy black beans, corn, radish, pickled shishito, crunchy plantain
More about DOHO Taqueria
Tavern On The Hill image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE S'WICH$12.00
W/ Lettuce, Tomato and Jalapeño Mayo. Served on Toasted Kaiser.
More about Tavern On The Hill
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Half Chicken$30.00
sumac onions, fresh herbs, sweet potato + fennel gratin, hot sauce
More about a.kitchen + bar
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image

 

Draught Horse Pub & Grill

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.49
More about Draught Horse Pub & Grill
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Old Nelson II Food Co image

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 - Grilled Chicken Breast$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast - avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, & honey mustard on Focaccia, served with pickle on the side
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
aa7ff7d2-1d9d-46cc-abc9-eba5dba235af image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Lemon Chicken$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
4 Grilled Chicken Tacos image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
4 Grilled Chicken Tacos$16.00
4 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), then wood grilled, served with a poblano, tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
More about Mission Taqueria
Item pic

 

Saxbys

5698 Wister Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Saxbys
a162b414-9eba-4d5e-8140-487a7df5bef6 image

 

PhillyBurgerIM

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$9.98
Grilled Chicken patty +
Spicy Aioli sauce +
Swiss cheese +
Roma Tomato +
Baby Spinach +
4.5" Brioche bun
More about PhillyBurgerIM
Item pic

 

Saxbys

1810 N 13th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

5600 City Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4000 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

234 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Saxbys

65 N 34th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Saxbys

