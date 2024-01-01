Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$9.95
Japanese style, home cooked fried chicken, marinated, coated with a crispy shell for a juicy and tender consistency
Chicken Karaage$9.95
Japanese style, home cooked fried chicken, marinated, and coated with a crispy shell for a juicy and tender consistency
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
Item pic

 

Izakaya Fishtown

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tori Karaage$14.00
japanese style boneless fried chicken, blistered shishitos, spicy aioli
More about Izakaya Fishtown
Item pic

 

Say No More Kensington

1647 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$14.00
More about Say No More Kensington

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Samosa

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Rolls

Shrimp Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Panang Curry

Gumbo

Seafood Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (68 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (796 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (773 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (748 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston