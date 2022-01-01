Red velvet cake in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve red velvet cake
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Iced Red Velvet Ring Cake
|$25.00
Red velvet ring cake, cream cheese icing
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Red Velvet Cake
|$5.00
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.50