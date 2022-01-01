Shrimp tempura in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
PRETZELS • TACOS
DOHO Taqueria
18 west hortter street, Philadelphia
|shrimp tempura
|$6.00
spicy sauce, yuzu red cabbage slaw, avocado
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)
|$10.00
*can't be made gluten-free