Shrimp tempura in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Shrimp Tempura image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$10.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
4bbfd3df-7e18-47ef-9b36-d4cc880dcb80 image

PRETZELS • TACOS

DOHO Taqueria

18 west hortter street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
shrimp tempura$6.00
spicy sauce, yuzu red cabbage slaw, avocado
More about DOHO Taqueria
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)$10.00
*can't be made gluten-free
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Shrimp Tempura Maki image

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Maki$9.00
Curry mayo.
More about Nunu

