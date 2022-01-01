Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Item pic

 

Lucky's Trading Co. - Roxborough

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
Carl Venezia cooked Roast Beef, provolone cheese, cherry pepper mayo and a side of au jus on a long roll!
More about Lucky's Trading Co. - Roxborough
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Roast Beef Sandwich$11.00
house-made roast beef, provolone, arugula, horseradish aioili
More about The Bagel Place
Banner pic

 

2301 Catering - 2301 Market St

2301 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
*includes sandwich on club roll, bag of chips, cookies, hard candy, water or soda*
More about 2301 Catering - 2301 Market St

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Honey Chicken

Octopus

Sweet Potato Fries

Chai Lattes

Beef Sausages

Garden Salad

Tuna Salad

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston