Enchiladas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about JUNO
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Enchiladas
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
More about Sor Ynez
Sor Ynez
1800 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan
|$18.00
Served with 3 handmade corn tortillas, rolled in quajillo salsa, poached potatoes, queso oaxaca, queso fresco, vegetable escabeche, avocado, arroz a la mexicana