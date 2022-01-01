Enchiladas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$15.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
More about JUNO
Chicken Enchiladas image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Item pic

 

Sor Ynez

1800 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan$18.00
Served with 3 handmade corn tortillas, rolled in quajillo salsa, poached potatoes, queso oaxaca, queso fresco, vegetable escabeche, avocado, arroz a la mexicana
More about Sor Ynez
Pollo Enchiladas image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pollo Enchiladas$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken and cheddar cheese topped with guajillo salsa, sour cream, cotija cheese, and small sides of rice, beans, and guacamole
More about Cafe Ynez

