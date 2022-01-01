Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice$18.00
Egg, Diced Vegetables
More about Pattaya Restaurant
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Japanese Pineapple and shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice image

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice$15.00
Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, onions, scallions, & tobiko (fish roe).
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$9.00
Kabiaki glaze
More about Silk City Diner
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
COM CHIEN TOM - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
COM CHIEN TOM - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Shrimp Fried Rice$18.95
More about Star Fusion Express

