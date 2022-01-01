Shrimp fried rice in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$18.00
Egg, Diced Vegetables
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Japanese Pineapple and shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.95
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$15.00
Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, onions, scallions, & tobiko (fish roe).
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$9.00
Kabiaki glaze
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.95
COM CHIEN TOM - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.95
COM CHIEN TOM - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)