Philly cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$15.95
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak and fried onions.
|Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and fried onions.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Veggie Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Marinated seitan, sauteed onions and longhots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Molly Malloy's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Molly Malloy's
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.00
sliced ribeye, cooper sharp cheese, seeded sarcone's roll, chips
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Philly Cheese Steak Roll (4)
|$9.00
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Veggie Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Marinated seitan, sauteed onions and longhots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Con Murphy's Irish Pub
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Chopped beef sirloin, American cheese, sauteed onions, Amoroso's hoagie rol
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
3300 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.