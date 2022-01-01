Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$15.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak and fried onions.
Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and fried onions.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Marinated seitan, sauteed onions and longhots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Philly Cheesesteak image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Molly Malloy's

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2103 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
sliced ribeye, cooper sharp cheese, seeded sarcone's roll, chips
More about Molly Malloy's
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Roll (4)$9.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Marinated seitan, sauteed onions and longhots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Con Murphy's Irish Pub image

 

Con Murphy's Irish Pub

1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped beef sirloin, American cheese, sauteed onions, Amoroso's hoagie rol
More about Con Murphy's Irish Pub
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3300 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (2411 reviews)
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack

