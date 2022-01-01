Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Florentine Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia bread
Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
with fresh mozzarella and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & house spread. All on a toasted King's Hawaiian bun.
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
Bruno's Pizza image

 

Bruno's Pizza

1838 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Bardot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bardot

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and bbq aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Ciabatta, Cilantro Mayo, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce
m2o Burgers and Salads image

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Jerk Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
