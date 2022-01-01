Grilled chicken sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Florentine Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia bread
|Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
with fresh mozzarella and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
More about Hatch & Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & house spread. All on a toasted King's Hawaiian bun.
More about Race Street Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
More about Bruno's Pizza
Bruno's Pizza
1838 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
More about Bardot
SANDWICHES
Bardot
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and bbq aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Ciabatta, Cilantro Mayo, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99