Fried rice in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried rice

炒飯 Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty - University City

3711 Market St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (5775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
炒飯 Fried Rice
More about Han Dynasty - University City
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mei Mei Fried Rice$13.00
More about Mei Mei
Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice image

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice$14.00
Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, onions, scallions, & tobiko (fish roe).
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Saigon Quy-Bau image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
C7 Fried Rice BBQ Pork / Com Chien Thit Nuong$12.75
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Gabriella's Vietnam image

 

Gabriella's Vietnam

1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
More about Gabriella's Vietnam
Kim Chee Fried Rice image

SEAFOOD

Sampan

124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (5590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kim Chee Fried Rice$5.00
shrimp, shallot, poached egg
Kim Chee Fried Rice$10.00
Shrimp, Shallot, Poached Egg
More about Sampan
SALMON FRIED RICE image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON FRIED RICE$17.50
Loaded Salmon Fried Rice
More about Star Fusion Express
Fried Rice image

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice
More about Jordan Johnson Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Shawarma

Chipotle Chicken

Banana Pudding

Picanha

Muffins

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Audubon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston