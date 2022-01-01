Fried rice in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried rice
Han Dynasty - University City
3711 Market St, Philadelphia
|炒飯 Fried Rice
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$14.00
Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, onions, scallions, & tobiko (fish roe).
Saigon Quy-Bau
1318 South street, Philadelphia
|C7 Fried Rice BBQ Pork / Com Chien Thit Nuong
|$12.75
Gabriella's Vietnam
1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản
|$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
Sampan
124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Kim Chee Fried Rice
|$5.00
shrimp, shallot, poached egg
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|SALMON FRIED RICE
|$17.50
Loaded Salmon Fried Rice