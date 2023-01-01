Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chilli chicken in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Chilli Chicken
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chilli chicken
FRENCH FRIES
Philadium
1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia
Avg 4.6
(337 reviews)
Chicken Chilli
$5.50
More about Philadium
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA
No reviews yet
Chilli Chicken
$14.99
Crispy chicken with ginger, garlic, green pepper, spring onions in chilli sauce
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
