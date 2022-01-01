Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Spring Rolls$6.00
(3) deep fried spring rolls stuffed with ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, onions, cellophane noodles and black mushrooms served with a Vietnamese lime dipping sauce.
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over ranch dressing and topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tempura Roll$6.50
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Murmuri Rolls$11.00
Shredded Spiced Chicken / Roasted Peppers / Kasoori Methi / Garam Masala
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over ranch dressing and topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll (3)$7.00
More about Star Fusion Express
Brandywine Pizza image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Brandywine Pizza

532 N 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.$6.50
More about Brandywine Pizza
Item pic

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Pepper Chicken Roll$12.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, black pepper teriyaki sauce, and fried onion.
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia

