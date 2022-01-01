Chicken rolls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Spring Rolls
|$6.00
(3) deep fried spring rolls stuffed with ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, onions, cellophane noodles and black mushrooms served with a Vietnamese lime dipping sauce.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over ranch dressing and topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tempura Roll
|$6.50
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Murmuri Rolls
|$11.00
Shredded Spiced Chicken / Roasted Peppers / Kasoori Methi / Garam Masala
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over ranch dressing and topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Star Fusion Express
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll (3)
|$7.00
More about Brandywine Pizza
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Brandywine Pizza
532 N 15th St, Philadelphia
|Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.
|$6.50