Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cutlet sandwiches in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken cutlet sandwiches

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$10.00
served with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$10.00
served with lettuce on a plain wrap
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$11.50
Melted provolone, tomato, arugula, lemon dill aioli
More about The Bagel Place
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Em's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Em's Place

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken - sautéed spinach & garlic - roasted long hots - provolone cheese
More about Em's Place
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen

2370 E Norris St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$15.00
breaded and fried chicken cutlet on ciabatta bun, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, spinach and pepper aioli
More about Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

French Toast

Lentil Soup

Antipasto Salad

Edamame

Stew

Crab Cakes

Miso Soup

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston