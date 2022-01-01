Chicken cutlet sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken cutlet sandwiches
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$10.00
served with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
|$10.00
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$10.00
served with lettuce on a plain wrap
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$11.50
Melted provolone, tomato, arugula, lemon dill aioli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.
FRENCH FRIES
Em's Place
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken - sautéed spinach & garlic - roasted long hots - provolone cheese
