Lassi in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lassi

The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi Smoothie$5.00
Mango, plain lowfat organic yogurt, milk*, palm sugar, and cardamom
More about The Juice Room
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi Parfait$6.75
Mangos and yogurt and honey,
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
8ea9c9bb-d5b3-4359-8186-b05d2ae780d5 image

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Mango Lassi$13.00
Organic mango, organic passionfruit, organic pineapple, organic banana, organic coconut milk, ice
More about P.S. & Co.
Item pic

 

Masala Kitchen

2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz bottle)
Rose Lassi$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Rose Syrup (12oz Bottle)
Orange Coconut Lassi (Summer Special)$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Orange & shredded Coconut
More about Masala Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi$5.50
Mango Lassi (16oz)$5.50
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Mango Lassi image

 

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St

1115 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with he blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz Bottle)
Orange Coconut Lassi (Summer Special)$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Orange & shredded Coconut
Rose Lassi$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Rose Syrup (12oz Bottle)
More about Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
Item pic

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Animo Juice & Burrito Bar - Philly

1701 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$8.25
Coconut, Milk, Mango, Banana, Cardamom, Hemp Seed, Blended with Ice
More about Animo Juice & Burrito Bar - Philly

