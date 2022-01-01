Lassi in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lassi
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Mango Lassi Smoothie
|$5.00
Mango, plain lowfat organic yogurt, milk*, palm sugar, and cardamom
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Mango Lassi Parfait
|$6.75
Mangos and yogurt and honey,
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Mango Lassi
|$13.00
Organic mango, organic passionfruit, organic pineapple, organic banana, organic coconut milk, ice
Masala Kitchen
2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Mango Lassi
|$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz bottle)
|Rose Lassi
|$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Rose Syrup (12oz Bottle)
|Orange Coconut Lassi (Summer Special)
|$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Orange & shredded Coconut
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Mango Lassi
|$5.50
|Mango Lassi (16oz)
|$5.50
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
1115 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Mango Lassi
|$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with he blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz Bottle)
|Orange Coconut Lassi (Summer Special)
|$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Orange & shredded Coconut
|Rose Lassi
|$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Rose Syrup (12oz Bottle)