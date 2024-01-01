Pesto paninis in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pesto paninis
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$11.00
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Cafe Square One - 1225 Walnut St
1225 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$11.00
House made Basil Pesto (Nut Free ) !!!!, grilled chicken, cheese, roasted red peppers & spinach on ciabatta