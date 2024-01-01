Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto paninis in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pesto paninis

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
More about The Juice Room
Item pic

 

Cafe Square One - 1225 Walnut St

1225 Walnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
House made Basil Pesto (Nut Free ) !!!!, grilled chicken, cheese, roasted red peppers & spinach on ciabatta
More about Cafe Square One - 1225 Walnut St
Item pic

 

Cafe Square One - 311 Market St

311 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Panini$10.00
House made Basil Pesto (Nut Free ) !!!!, grilled chicken, cheese, roasted red peppers & spinach on ciabatta
More about Cafe Square One - 311 Market St

