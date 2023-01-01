Bean burritos in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Chingonita - Fishtown

413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basic Bean Burrito$9.00
With Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce,
Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream on a Flour Tortilla
Banner pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice & Bean Burrito$8.00
Burrito filled with mexican rice, black beans onions and cilantro.
Rice & Bean Wet Burrito$12.00
Burrito filled with mexican rice, black beans onions and cilantro. Topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, lettuce, radish, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco.
