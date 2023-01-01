Bean burritos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about La Chingonita - Fishtown
La Chingonita - Fishtown
413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
|Basic Bean Burrito
|$9.00
With Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce,
Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream on a Flour Tortilla
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Rice & Bean Burrito
|$8.00
Burrito filled with mexican rice, black beans onions and cilantro.
|Rice & Bean Wet Burrito
|$12.00
Burrito filled with mexican rice, black beans onions and cilantro. Topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, lettuce, radish, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco.