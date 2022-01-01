Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken$23.00
1/2 chicken, rice and beans, coleslaw
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Consumer pic

 

Caribbean Feast Cuisine

1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
JERK CHICKEN LUNCH SPECIAL$7.00
MEDIUM JERK CHICKEN$12.00
LARGE JERK CHICKEN$15.00
More about Caribbean Feast Cuisine
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4000 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
A slice of paradise. This Jerk Chicken Grilled Cheese features shredded chicken seasoned with fiery jerk sauce and american & cheddar cheeses on golden wheatberry toast. BRB, we need this grilled cheese!
More about Saxbys
Main pic

 

A King's Cafe 218

218 West Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
More about A King's Cafe 218
Item pic

 

Saxbys

65 N 34th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
A slice of paradise. This Jerk Chicken Grilled Cheese features shredded chicken seasoned with fiery jerk sauce and american & cheddar cheeses on golden wheatberry toast. BRB, we need this grilled cheese!
More about Saxbys
48th Street Grille - Catering image

 

48th Street Grille - Catering

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Pasta w/Tomato Basil Sauce
Jerk Chicken (per portion)$6.50
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Jerk Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Star Fusion Express
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dark Meat Jerk Chicken$18.00
(Halal) Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
Jerk Chicken - Lunch$13.00
(No Substitutions) Halal - Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
Pulled Jerk Chicken Hash$15.00
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Fried Egg
More about 48th Street Grille
Irie Entree image

 

Irie Entree

4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Glazed Chicken Deluxe$10.60
Half Jerk Chicken$17.00
More about Irie Entree

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Turkey Burgers

Crispy Chicken

Cannolis

Ravioli

Pasta Salad

Coleslaw

Pork Ribs

Chicken Shawarma

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston