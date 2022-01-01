Jerk chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve jerk chicken
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Jerk Chicken
|$23.00
1/2 chicken, rice and beans, coleslaw
Caribbean Feast Cuisine
1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia
|JERK CHICKEN LUNCH SPECIAL
|$7.00
|MEDIUM JERK CHICKEN
|$12.00
|LARGE JERK CHICKEN
|$15.00
Saxbys
4000 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Jerk Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$6.99
A slice of paradise. This Jerk Chicken Grilled Cheese features shredded chicken seasoned with fiery jerk sauce and american & cheddar cheeses on golden wheatberry toast. BRB, we need this grilled cheese!
A King's Cafe 218
218 West Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia
|Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.00
48th Street Grille - Catering
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Jerk Chicken Pasta w/Tomato Basil Sauce
|Jerk Chicken (per portion)
|$6.50
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Thai Jerk Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Dark Meat Jerk Chicken
|$18.00
(Halal) Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
|Jerk Chicken - Lunch
|$13.00
(No Substitutions) Halal - Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
|Pulled Jerk Chicken Hash
|$15.00
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Fried Egg
Irie Entree
4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Jerk Glazed Chicken Deluxe
|$10.60
|Half Jerk Chicken
|$17.00