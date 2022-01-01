Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Martha

2113 East York Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
To-Go Cold Pho Noodles$13.00
daikon, 5 spiced onion, Thai basil, cilantro, jalapeño, lime (gluten free & vegan!)
More about Martha
(A) Pho Deluxe image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Thailand$14.50
Plain Beef Pho$7.00
Pho Vegetable (VEGAN)$12.50
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Tofu$11.75
PHO TOFU - Steamed tofu, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
Pho Chicken$11.75
PHO GA - Chicken, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, lime, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Tofu$11.75
PHO TOFU - Steamed tofu, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
Pho Chicken$11.75
PHO GA - Chicken, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, lime, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

