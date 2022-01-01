Pho in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pho
Martha
2113 East York Street, Philadelphia
|To-Go Cold Pho Noodles
|$13.00
daikon, 5 spiced onion, Thai basil, cilantro, jalapeño, lime (gluten free & vegan!)
Saigon Quy-Bau
1318 South street, Philadelphia
|Pho Thailand
|$14.50
|Plain Beef Pho
|$7.00
|Pho Vegetable (VEGAN)
|$12.50
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Pho Tofu
|$11.75
PHO TOFU - Steamed tofu, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
|Pho Chicken
|$11.75
PHO GA - Chicken, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, lime, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Pho Tofu
|$11.75
PHO TOFU - Steamed tofu, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
|Pho Chicken
|$11.75
PHO GA - Chicken, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, lime, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion