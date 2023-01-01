Cheese fries in Phoenix
810 Bowling - Phoenix - 50 W Jefferson St
50 W Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Our signature fries, topped with crispy bacon crumbles and our house cheese blend
Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Fried Cheese Cake
|$6.00
|Fried Cheese Cake
|$6.00
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00
Our French Fries Topped with our Turkey Chili, Shredded Cheese, and Chives
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Desert Ridge
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$18.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.