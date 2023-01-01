Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

810 Bowling - Phoenix - 50 W Jefferson St

50 W Jefferson St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheese Fries$11.00
Our signature fries, topped with crispy bacon crumbles and our house cheese blend
More about 810 Bowling - Phoenix - 50 W Jefferson St
Consumer pic

 

Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cheese Cake$6.00
Fried Cheese Cake$6.00
More about Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Our French Fries Topped with our Turkey Chili, Shredded Cheese, and Chives
More about Eat Up Drive In
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$18.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Desert Ridge
PHX image

 

The Ainsworth

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Mac & Cheese$12.00
golden fried 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, panko bread crumbs, pomodoro, garlic oil, parmesan
More about The Ainsworth

