Green smoothies in Phoenix

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx 7TH AVE xxxxx
5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Green Lemonade Smoothie
|$6.50
Kale, banana, pineapple, mango, garlic, ginger, lemon & cilantro, blended with ice!
Add vegan plant protein for a boost!
Luci's at the Orchard
7100 North 12th Street Building Two, Phoenix
|GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE 20 OZ
|$7.50
Green tea and vanilla blended with milk and ice.