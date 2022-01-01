Tortas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tortas
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Torta della Nonna
|$9.00
lemon pasty cream on shortbread crust with almonds pine nuts and powdered sugar
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Pastor Torta
|$6.25
|Lengua Torta
|$7.00
|Pollo Torta
|$6.25
Los Reyes De La Torta - Phoenix
9230 N. 7th St, Phoenix
|Torta Ranchera
|$8.00
Bistec or chicken breast topped with queso fresco, guacamole and chipotle dressing.
|Torta La Princesa
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast or bistec mixed with onions, bell peppers, and jalapenos. Topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeno dressing, tomato, lettuce and avocado.
|Torta Pancho Villa
|$8.00
Ham, melted mozzarella, pork sirloin, chorizo omelette. Topped with tomato, caramelized onions, avocado, and chpotle sauce.
Lola's Tacos - Phoenix, AZ
880 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix
|Torta w/Potato & Chorizo
|$13.00
|Torta Mexicana
|$15.50