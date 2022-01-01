Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve tortas

Osteria Mia image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Torta della Nonna$9.00
lemon pasty cream on shortbread crust with almonds pine nuts and powdered sugar
More about Osteria Mia
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastor Torta$6.25
Lengua Torta$7.00
Pollo Torta$6.25
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Consumer pic

 

Los Reyes De La Torta - Phoenix

9230 N. 7th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Ranchera$8.00
Bistec or chicken breast topped with queso fresco, guacamole and chipotle dressing.
Torta La Princesa$8.50
Grilled chicken breast or bistec mixed with onions, bell peppers, and jalapenos. Topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeno dressing, tomato, lettuce and avocado.
Torta Pancho Villa$8.00
Ham, melted mozzarella, pork sirloin, chorizo omelette. Topped with tomato, caramelized onions, avocado, and chpotle sauce.
More about Los Reyes De La Torta - Phoenix
Banner pic

 

Lola's Tacos - Phoenix, AZ

880 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta w/Potato & Chorizo$13.00
Torta Mexicana$15.50
More about Lola's Tacos - Phoenix, AZ

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Grilled Chicken

Ham Sandwiches

Green Tea Ice Cream

Egg Burritos

Gyro Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Nachos

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston