Dumplings in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve dumplings
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
930 Oak st, P
|Dumpling Week
|$11.00
Spicy Pork and Squid Ink Dumplings:
Lemongrass curry, pulled pork Collar, sesame seeds, scallions, served with a pickled salad of: green papaya, radish, seaweed, cucumber and fresno chili
Dine in only!
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes