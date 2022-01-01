Dumplings in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve dumplings

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton

11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
Item pic

 

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

930 Oak st, P

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dumpling Week$11.00
Spicy Pork and Squid Ink Dumplings:
Lemongrass curry, pulled pork Collar, sesame seeds, scallions, served with a pickled salad of: green papaya, radish, seaweed, cucumber and fresno chili
Dine in only!
More about Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall

827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Arden Restaurant

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*DUMPLING WEEK* Truffled Pierogi$12.00
DUMPLING WEEK Special! Only Available 2/1-2/5
Potato and leek pierogi served with chive crème fraîche, habanero carrot hot sauce and black Burgundy truffles
More about Arden Restaurant

