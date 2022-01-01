Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve gnocchi

Shine Distillery & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GNOCCHI$16.00
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
Item pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Andouille Sausage Gnocchi$22.00
Sauteed w/ andouille sausage, gnocchi, sage, onions, garlic, & brown butter
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Item pic

PASTRY

Petite Provence Alberta

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Parisienne Breakfast Gnocchi$16.00
Pâte à choux dumplings sautéed in brown butter with spicy Coppa ham, corn, and fresh sage. Topped with an egg and finished with parmesan.
More about Petite Provence Alberta
Main pic

 

Lilla - 960 SE Madison St

960 SE Madison St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi Bolognese w/ Side Salad$16.00
Gnocchi alla Bolognese (G,S)$16.00
Potato gnocchi, served with a tvp bolognese.
More about Lilla - 960 SE Madison St

