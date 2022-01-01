Gnocchi in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve gnocchi
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|GNOCCHI
|$16.00
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Andouille Sausage Gnocchi
|$22.00
Sauteed w/ andouille sausage, gnocchi, sage, onions, garlic, & brown butter
Petite Provence Alberta
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Parisienne Breakfast Gnocchi
|$16.00
Pâte à choux dumplings sautéed in brown butter with spicy Coppa ham, corn, and fresh sage. Topped with an egg and finished with parmesan.