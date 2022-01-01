Muffins in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve muffins
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Banana Oat Muffin
|$4.20
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
|Petunias Double Chocolate Muffin
|$4.10
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$3.40
For those who want a little muffin to go with their chocolate.
|**NEW** Banana Oat Muffin
|$4.60
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$4.50
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
|Lemon Blueberry Poppy Seed Muffin
|$4.50
Blueberries, poppy seeds and lemon zest make this muffin combination delicious!
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$3.40
A decadent chocolate muffin with a generous amount of chocolate chips added making this a chocolate lovers dream!
|Double Chocolate Chip Muffin (Petunias)
|$4.50
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
More about Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
812 SW Park Avenue, Portland
|Strawberry Sour Cream Muffin
|$3.50
(vegetarian) Made with strawberries, sour cream, and just the right amount of vanilla