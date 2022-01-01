Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve muffins

Slappy Cakes image

 

Slappy Cakes

4246 SE Belmont St, Portland

Avg 3.7 (1043 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House-Made English Muffin$3.00
More about Slappy Cakes
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Oat Muffin$4.20
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
Blueberry Muffin$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
Petunias Double Chocolate Muffin$4.10
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.40
For those who want a little muffin to go with their chocolate.
**NEW** Banana Oat Muffin$4.60
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Muffin$4.50
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
Lemon Blueberry Poppy Seed Muffin$4.50
Blueberries, poppy seeds and lemon zest make this muffin combination delicious!
Blueberry Muffin$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.40
A decadent chocolate muffin with a generous amount of chocolate chips added making this a chocolate lovers dream!
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin (Petunias)$4.50
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Flying Elephants at Fox Tower

812 SW Park Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Sour Cream Muffin$3.50
(vegetarian) Made with strawberries, sour cream, and just the right amount of vanilla
More about Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Muffin$3.00
served with earth balance butter
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

