Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve jerk chicken

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Company

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Sandwich **served cold**$11.00
served cold with jerk sauce, pineapple salsa, jerk nuts, seared camote and pineapple, lime aioli, served on a brioche bun
More about Steeplejack Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Von Ebert Brewing - Pearl District

131 NW 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Sando (Spicy)$16.50
Smoked and Pulled Thighs, Jerk Sauce, Smoked Pineapple slaw
More about Von Ebert Brewing - Pearl District
Item pic

 

Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Thigh, Jerk Sauce, Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Jo-Jos on Potato Bun
More about Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St
Tiny Bubble Room image

 

Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Western BBQ$14.00
More about Tiny Bubble Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Boneless Wings

Fish Tacos

Andouille Sausages

Italian Sandwiches

Chile Relleno

Garlic Bread

Carrot Cake

Pappardelle

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston