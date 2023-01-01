Jerk chicken in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Steeplejack Brewing Company
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich **served cold**
|$11.00
served cold with jerk sauce, pineapple salsa, jerk nuts, seared camote and pineapple, lime aioli, served on a brioche bun
Von Ebert Brewing - Pearl District
131 NW 13th Ave, Portland
|Jerk Chicken Sando (Spicy)
|$16.50
Smoked and Pulled Thighs, Jerk Sauce, Smoked Pineapple slaw
Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St
4606 NE Glisan St., Portland
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Thigh, Jerk Sauce, Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Jo-Jos on Potato Bun