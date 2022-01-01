Veggie burritos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Pepino's Hawthorne
3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|Vegan Senor Veggie Burrito
|$8.25
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
|Veggie & Egg Burrito
|$6.95
Grilled Veggies, Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese and Salsa Fresca Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
|Senor Veggie Burrito
|$8.35
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Vegan Senor Veggie Burrito
|$8.25
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
|Senor Veggie Burrito
|$8.35
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
|Veggie & Egg Burrito
|$6.95
Grilled Veggies, Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese and Salsa Fresca Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
More about The Daily Feast
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Warm grilled spinach tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, scrambled eggs, flame roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, spinach and mushrooms. (v) (V sub tofu for egg, no cheese)