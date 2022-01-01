Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Consumer pic

 

Pepino's Hawthorne

3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Senor Veggie Burrito$8.25
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
Veggie & Egg Burrito$6.95
Grilled Veggies, Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese and Salsa Fresca Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
Senor Veggie Burrito$8.35
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Consumer pic

 

Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.

914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Senor Veggie Burrito$8.25
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
Senor Veggie Burrito$8.35
Sauteed Vegetables, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
Veggie & Egg Burrito$6.95
Grilled Veggies, Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese and Salsa Fresca Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Warm grilled spinach tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, scrambled eggs, flame roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, spinach and mushrooms. (v) (V sub tofu for egg, no cheese)
More about The Daily Feast
Banner pic

 

Homage Industrial Kitchen

1639 Northwest Marshall Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eat Your Veggies Burrito$10.99
rice, beans, mushrooms, avocado, spinach, grilled onions, tomato, pico de gallo, topped with cheddar cheese melted onto a grande tortilla
More about Homage Industrial Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Satay

Green Beans

Beef Salad

Garlic Parmesan

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chorizo Burritos

Prawns

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston