Fried chicken sandwiches in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, srirach mayo on toasted bun
More about Good Eats Food Truck
Good Eats Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
More about Instabowl
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
-comes with side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
More about Saison and Saison Market
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
|Kimchi Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House Slaw, Spicy Mayo, Bacon, Micro Coriander
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Maple Glazed Fried Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
|$8.50
Swiss cheese, toasted bagel
|Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato
|$7.50
More about Sugar Shack
Sugar Shack
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink
|$9.89
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink
|$9.89
More about Postbellum
SANDWICHES
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
More about Four Brothers Mobile
Four Brothers Mobile
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun