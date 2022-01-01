Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, srirach mayo on toasted bun
Good Eats Food Truck image

 

Good Eats Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
-comes with side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
Saison and Saison Market image

 

Saison and Saison Market

23 W Marshall St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
Kimchi Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen image

 

Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House Slaw, Spicy Mayo, Bacon, Micro Coriander
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Glazed Fried Chicken & Bacon Sandwich$8.50
Swiss cheese, toasted bagel
Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato$7.50
Item pic

 

Sugar Shack

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink$9.89
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink$9.89
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Four Brothers Mobile image

 

Four Brothers Mobile

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED CHICKEN THIGH SANDWICH$9.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
