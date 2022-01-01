Sacramento bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Sacramento

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie

2530 Arden Way, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche - Vegetable, Whole$35.00
(sliced into 8) asparagus, spinach, zucchini, and ricotta
Quiche - Ham, Whole$35.00
(sliced into 8) ham, onion, ricotta
More about Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie
Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie image

 

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie

615 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Salad Bowl$28.00
mixed greens, red onion, tomato, vinaigrette
More about Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie
0031 - Sacramento image

 

0031 - Sacramento

5591 Sky Pkwy., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0031 - Sacramento
0052 - Arden Fair Mall image

 

0052 - Arden Fair Mall

1689 Arden Way #1186, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0052 - Arden Fair Mall

