Quesadillas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve quesadillas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$6.49
Carnitas Quesadilla$7.49
Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
PASTOR QUESADILLA DINNER$14.99
Melted cheese and pork strips marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Delicious!
SIDE/ QUESADILLA$5.99
CHEESE ON FLOUR TORTILLA & PICK MEAT OPTION…
SIDE/ QUESADILLA$5.99
CHEESE ON FLOUR TORTILLA & PICK MEAT OPTION…
More about TRES HERMANAS
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla (Meat)$13.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla image

 

Sacramento

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla$14.00
Fore Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Jack/cotija/queso fresco/manchego
More about Sacramento
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harina Suiza Quesadilla$9.25
Choice of meat, flour tortilla, cheese
Camaron Quesadilla$9.75
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, flour tortilla, cheese
Super Nopales Quesadilla$10.50
Grilled cactus, bell peppers, flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, sour cream
More about Tacoa
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$2.50
Flour tortilla with monterey jack cheese
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Carnitas Quesadilla image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Quesadilla$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Polanco Cantina
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.25
Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Roasted Peppers and Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla Basket$6.49
Whole Grain Tortilla, Melted Cheddar
Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Chipotle Aioli*, Whole Grain Tortilla, Sides of Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
HH QUESADILLA image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla & Churro
KID QUESADILLA & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken or Asada. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
HH Quesadilla$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
More about Zócalo
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latino Breakfast Quesadilla$12.00
flour tortillas filled with jack cheese, roma tomatoes, and scallions, grilled to perfection, and served with rosemary potatoes and a side of salsa
Pesto Quesadilla$14.00
jack cheese, roma tomatoes, and scallions grilled in fresh basil pesto between two spinach tortillas and served with black beans
More about Orphan Breakfast House
HH QUESADILLA image

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla & Churro
KID QUESADILLA & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken or Asada. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
HH Quesadilla$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
More about Zócalo
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meat Quesadilla$5.99
Supreme meat quesadilla$12.99
Regular Shrimp Quesadilla$7.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
"12 flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallons & your choice of meat. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh avocado spicy salsa on the side.
VEGI Quesadilla$14.00
(No meat) 12" flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh spicy avocado salsa on the side.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla Pastor$10.00
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPPED WITH PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Arrachera Quesadilla$10.00
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Amigos Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of Meat filled with cheese.
Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side
Cheese Quesadilla W/Fries$5.99
Cheese melted on a flour tortilla
W/Fries
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

