Quesadillas in Sacramento

More about Los Jarritos
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.49
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$7.49
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.99
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|PASTOR QUESADILLA DINNER
|$14.99
Melted cheese and pork strips marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Delicious!
|SIDE/ QUESADILLA
|$5.99
CHEESE ON FLOUR TORTILLA & PICK MEAT OPTION…
|SIDE/ QUESADILLA
|$5.99
CHEESE ON FLOUR TORTILLA & PICK MEAT OPTION…
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|Quesadilla (Meat)
|$13.99
More about Sacramento
Sacramento
630 K st., Sacramento
|2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Fore Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
Jack/cotija/queso fresco/manchego
More about Tacoa
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Harina Suiza Quesadilla
|$9.25
Choice of meat, flour tortilla, cheese
|Camaron Quesadilla
|$9.75
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, flour tortilla, cheese
|Super Nopales Quesadilla
|$10.50
Grilled cactus, bell peppers, flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, sour cream
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$2.50
Flour tortilla with monterey jack cheese
More about Polanco Cantina
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.25
Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Roasted Peppers and Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla Basket
|$6.49
Whole Grain Tortilla, Melted Cheddar
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.99
Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Chipotle Aioli*, Whole Grain Tortilla, Sides of Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
More about Zócalo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Quesadilla & Churro
|KID QUESADILLA & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken or Asada. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
|HH Quesadilla
|$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Latino Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.00
flour tortillas filled with jack cheese, roma tomatoes, and scallions, grilled to perfection, and served with rosemary potatoes and a side of salsa
|Pesto Quesadilla
|$14.00
jack cheese, roma tomatoes, and scallions grilled in fresh basil pesto between two spinach tortillas and served with black beans
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Meat Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Supreme meat quesadilla
|$12.99
|Regular Shrimp Quesadilla
|$7.99
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
"12 flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallons & your choice of meat. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh avocado spicy salsa on the side.
|VEGI Quesadilla
|$14.00
(No meat) 12" flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh spicy avocado salsa on the side.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla Pastor
|$10.00
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPPED WITH PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
|Arrachera Quesadilla
|$10.00