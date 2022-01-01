Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$3.95
Mac & Cheese$4.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings Midtown
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$3.95
Mac & Cheese$4.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Mac & Cheese$8.95
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.00
all the cheeses topped with chopped chives
Mac & Cheese$5.00
all the cheeses
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
World Famous Hotboys image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys

1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about World Famous Hotboys
Mac & Cheese image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings Delta Shores
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Cheddar mac & cheese$8.00
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese
*Vegetarian*
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese$17.00
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, jack & parmesan cheeses, bacon bits, peppered garlic parmesan crostini.
Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese$18.50
Cajun-Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, three-cheese blend, bacon, Tabasco Aioli, Garlic Parmesan Crostini.
More about University of Beer
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Andouille Mac & Cheese Balls$10.50
andouille sausage | cotija | chipotle crema
More about Sac City Brews
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Mac n Cheese$9.50
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.49
SM Mac n Cheese$5.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Track 7 The Other Side image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac 'n Cheese$9.00
Kid's macaroni and cheese with no hatch chilies and no breadcrumbs. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Track 7 The Other Side
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Item pic

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Mac N Cheese Burger$15.00
Quarter Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, 4 Cheese Mac N Cheese, BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun
Skillet Mac N Cheese$13.00
4 Cheese Mac N Cheese, Broiled Top and served on a skillet
More about Just Eat Takeout
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Drum w/ Mac and Cheese$9.00
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
Paesanos image

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.95
More about Paesanos
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese$18.50
Cajun-Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, three-cheese blend, bacon, Tabasco Aioli, Garlic Parmesan Crostini.
BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese$17.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, jack & parmesan cheeses, bacon bits, peppered garlic parmesan crostini
More about University of Beer
Consumer pic

 

Nash and Proper K Street

1023 K street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese$4.00
(4) cheese blend. Available only at our K St. and Elk Grove locations.
More about Nash and Proper K Street
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and 5 Cheese$10.00
Macaroni, cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, gouda, & cream cheese. Topped w/ bread crumbs
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chile Cheddar Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cheddar Mac and Cheese with New Mexico Green Chiles and a Chicharron Crust.
More about Alaro Craft Brewery
Lobster Mac and Cheese image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$13.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce.
Lobster Mac and Cheese$29.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce with chunks of lobster meat.
Mac and Cheese$14.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fleetwood Mac n Cheese - Bacon$7.00
Smalls - Mac n Cheese$4.00
Fleetwood Mac n Cheese - Pesto$6.50
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$6.00
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

