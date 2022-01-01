Mac and cheese in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Fried Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
all the cheeses topped with chopped chives
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys
1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Delta Shores
8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Cheddar mac & cheese
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Mac & Cheese
*Vegetarian*
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, jack & parmesan cheeses, bacon bits, peppered garlic parmesan crostini.
|Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$18.50
Cajun-Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, three-cheese blend, bacon, Tabasco Aioli, Garlic Parmesan Crostini.
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Andouille Mac & Cheese Balls
|$10.50
andouille sausage | cotija | chipotle crema
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|LG Mac n Cheese
|$9.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.49
|SM Mac n Cheese
|$5.50
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$9.00
Kid's macaroni and cheese with no hatch chilies and no breadcrumbs. Comes with your choice of side.
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
6013 Florin Road, Sacramento
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
Just Eat Takeout
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|BBQ Mac N Cheese Burger
|$15.00
Quarter Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, 4 Cheese Mac N Cheese, BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun
|Skillet Mac N Cheese
|$13.00
4 Cheese Mac N Cheese, Broiled Top and served on a skillet
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
|Drum w/ Mac and Cheese
|$9.00
Nash and Proper K Street
1023 K street, Sacramento
|Mac N' Cheese
|$4.00
(4) cheese blend. Available only at our K St. and Elk Grove locations.
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Mac and 5 Cheese
|$10.00
Macaroni, cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, gouda, & cream cheese. Topped w/ bread crumbs
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Natomas
2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Green Chile Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Cheddar Mac and Cheese with New Mexico Green Chiles and a Chicharron Crust.
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce.
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$29.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce with chunks of lobster meat.
|Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce.
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Fleetwood Mac n Cheese - Bacon
|$7.00
|Smalls - Mac n Cheese
|$4.00
|Fleetwood Mac n Cheese - Pesto
|$6.50