Turkey clubs in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve turkey clubs

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers

565 Howe Avenue, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Turkey Club$5.45
Turkey Club$9.50
Fresh baked turkey breast on home-made French bread, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, ranch and romaine leaf
More about Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza
Jack's Urban Eats - Natomas

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
Club Turkey$9.95
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Natomas

