Turkey clubs in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Turkey Club
|$10.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
565 Howe Avenue, Sacramento
|1/2 Turkey Club
|$5.45
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
Fresh baked turkey breast on home-made French bread, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, ranch and romaine leaf
Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Turkey Club
|$10.50
