Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$9.50
with chocolate ganache
More about Cyrano's
Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.25
More about Pietro's
Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Godfather Chocolate Cake$10.00
espresso dust and chocolate buttercream
More about Peno Soul Food
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Hank's Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Consumer pic

 

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.00
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gooey Butter Cake - Triple Chocolate$4.00
From Ann & Allen.
Gooey Butter Cake - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$4.00
Ann & Allen gooey butter cake. A St. Louis delight.
More about Bootleggin 3rd Gear
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Salted Caramel Buttercream, Chocolate Shavings
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.95
More about Bartolino's Osteria

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Penne

Blt Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Steak Salad

Chicago Dogs

Filet Mignon

Potstickers

Strawberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston