Chocolate cake in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$9.50
with chocolate ganache
Peno Soul Food
7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton
|Godfather Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
espresso dust and chocolate buttercream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Hank's Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.00
Bootleggin 3rd Gear
1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis
|Gooey Butter Cake - Triple Chocolate
|$4.00
From Ann & Allen.
|Gooey Butter Cake - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$4.00
Ann & Allen gooey butter cake. A St. Louis delight.
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Salted Caramel Buttercream, Chocolate Shavings