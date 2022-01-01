Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve grits

Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits on Fire$10.50
Cheesy, stone-ground grits topped with Carne Adovada, red chile, corn, 2 eggs and queso fresco.
Side Grits$3.75
More about Southwest Diner
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Grits$4.00
Smoked Chicken Grits$6.00
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$4.00
Smk Chicken Grits$6.00
More about Chris' at the Docket
Item pic

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stone Ground Grits$14.00
White Cheddar, Farm Eggs, Fine Herbs, Tomato Ragu & Bread
Side Of Grits$3.00
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$21.99
New Orleans style gulf shrimp served over cheesy grits
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image

 

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

626 N 6th St, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NOLA Shrimp 'n Grits$15.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, garlic, green chile-cheddar grits, topped with fried leeks
More about BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp & Andouille sausage, Cajun cream sauce & creamy jalapeno Cheddar grits
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp 'n Grits$22.00
Grits, chicken andouille, duck ham, onion, garlic, celery and red pepper
More about The Blue Duck
4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN image

 

4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN

3700 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp n' Grits$18.00
More about 4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN
Restaurant banner

 

Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

3153 Morganford Rd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Grits$5.00
More about Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

