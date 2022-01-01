Grits in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve grits
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|Grits on Fire
|$10.50
Cheesy, stone-ground grits topped with Carne Adovada, red chile, corn, 2 eggs and queso fresco.
|Side Grits
|$3.75
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Side of Grits
|$4.00
|Smoked Chicken Grits
|$6.00
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Grits
|$4.00
|Smk Chicken Grits
|$6.00
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Stone Ground Grits
|$14.00
White Cheddar, Farm Eggs, Fine Herbs, Tomato Ragu & Bread
|Side Of Grits
|$3.00
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Shrimp and Grits
|$21.99
New Orleans style gulf shrimp served over cheesy grits
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos
626 N 6th St, Saint Louis
|NOLA Shrimp 'n Grits
|$15.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, garlic, green chile-cheddar grits, topped with fried leeks
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Shrimp & Andouille sausage, Cajun cream sauce & creamy jalapeno Cheddar grits
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Shrimp 'n Grits
|$22.00
Grits, chicken andouille, duck ham, onion, garlic, celery and red pepper
4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN
3700 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Shrimp n' Grits
|$18.00