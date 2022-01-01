Shrimp fajitas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Fajitas Shrimp
|$16.99
Seasoned & grilled shrimp, peppers & onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole salad & sour cream.
Side of refried beans & rice
*served with corn tortillas on request
|Shrimp Fajita Fried Rice
|$16.99
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.99
Marinated chicken & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
|Sauteed Shrimp Fajitas
|$15.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or a small shredded cheese + .99
|Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.99
Marinated steak & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Steak+Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.99
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
|Chicken+Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas