Shrimp fajitas in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Sunny's Cantina image

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas Shrimp$16.99
Seasoned & grilled shrimp, peppers & onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole salad & sour cream.
Side of refried beans & rice
*served with corn tortillas on request
Shrimp Fajita Fried Rice$16.99
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
Marinated chicken & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Sauteed Shrimp Fajitas$15.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or a small shredded cheese + .99
Steak and Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
Marinated steak & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant image

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak+Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Chicken+Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
