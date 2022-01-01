Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flauta A La Carte$3.00
Flautas Especiales Chicken (3)$15.25
Flauta Plate$9.25
Three chicken filled flautas topped with guacamole & crema fresca. Served with frijoles a la charra.
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
FLAUTAS$12.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$12.99
Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas de Pollo Plate$9.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flauta Dinner$8.99
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$10.99
Two crispy flute shaped corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and monterey jack cheese. Accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
(1) Chicken Flauta$3.25
Crispy Mini Flautas$8.59
Six crispy flute shaped corn tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole in sour cream on a bed of lettuce and tomato.
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flauta (1)$2.75
Flautas Plate$9.60
Three Chicken flautas topped with guacamole, queso fresco, tomatoes and sour cream, rice and refried beans
Flauta (3)$7.99
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Flautas$12.90
Crispy fried flautas stuffed with shredded chicken, cheese and spices. Served with chile con queso and jalapeño cream sauce. otle mayo. *GF
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas Plate$10.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flauta w/ Toppings (1)$3.95
Chicken Flautas Dozen (plain)$17.00
Sopa Y Flautas*$12.95
Choice of soup with 2 flautas
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

