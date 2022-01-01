Flautas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve flautas
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Flauta A La Carte
|$3.00
|Flautas Especiales Chicken (3)
|$15.25
|Flauta Plate
|$9.25
Three chicken filled flautas topped with guacamole & crema fresca. Served with frijoles a la charra.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|FLAUTAS
|$12.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Flautas
|$12.99
Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Flauta Dinner
|$8.99
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Flautas
|$10.99
Two crispy flute shaped corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and monterey jack cheese. Accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
|(1) Chicken Flauta
|$3.25
|Crispy Mini Flautas
|$8.59
Six crispy flute shaped corn tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole in sour cream on a bed of lettuce and tomato.
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Flauta (1)
|$2.75
|Flautas Plate
|$9.60
Three Chicken flautas topped with guacamole, queso fresco, tomatoes and sour cream, rice and refried beans
|Flauta (3)
|$7.99
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Chicken Flautas
|$12.90
Crispy fried flautas stuffed with shredded chicken, cheese and spices. Served with chile con queso and jalapeño cream sauce. otle mayo. *GF
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Flautas Plate
|$10.99