Kale salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve kale salad
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Kale Salad
|$12.75
Kale, brussels sprouts, shaved broccoli, toasted walnuts, strawberries & shaved parmesan tossed in a sherry-shallot vinaigrette with balsamic reduction drizzle.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|KALE SALAD
|$13.00
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|strawberry kale salad
kale, strawberry,parmesan cheese, citrus vinaigrette, chopped walnuts
*stock photo
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Kale Salad
|$12.95
Fresh Kale & Spring Mix • Craisins • Fresh Orange • Feta • Pepitas • Sautéed Shaved Brussels Sprouts • Ginger & Pecans • Watermelon Radishes • Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Kale & Beet Salad
|$12.95
Chopped Black kale, Golden Beets, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Maple & Lemon Vinaigrette.
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad
|$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Baby Kale, Brussel sprouts, shaved broccoli, toasted walnuts, fresh strawberries and shaved parmesan cheese topped in our sherry-shallot vinaigrette with a balsamic reduction drizzle. Healthy and delicious!
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
741 W Washington St, San Diego
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Parmesan toasted naan, black pepper, citrus hummus spread, radishes
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Kale & Shaved Brussel Spouts Salad
|$10.95
Black Kale, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Sliced Almonds, Shaved Parmesan. Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Kale Salad *GF, Veg, Vegan
|$9.99
Kale, red onion, tomato, southwestern quinoa, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon turmeric vinaigrette.
Add sliced turkey (+3)
The Radical Beet
6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
|Karen Kale Salad
|$11.00
Munch on Kale, Pickled Beets, Tumeric Sweet Potato, Tofu Ricotta Cheez, Red Onions, Avocado and Candied Pecans with our AVO Drizz
SUSHI • RAMEN
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa
8973 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego
|Kale Salad w/ BBQ Chicken
|$13.95
Fresh shredded kale, BBQ fried chicken sprinkled with sesame seeds, sliced avocado, tempura crisps with vinaigrette dressing
|Kale Salad w/ Poke
|$13.95
Fresh kale mix, tuna marinated in golden ratio poke sauce, tempura crisps, chopped avocado and cucumber, with Japanese goma dressing