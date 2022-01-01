Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$12.75
Kale, brussels sprouts, shaved broccoli, toasted walnuts, strawberries & shaved parmesan tossed in a sherry-shallot vinaigrette with balsamic reduction drizzle.
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
KALE SALAD image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
KALE SALAD$13.00
More about Common Stock
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
strawberry kale salad
kale, strawberry,parmesan cheese, citrus vinaigrette, chopped walnuts
*stock photo
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Salad$12.95
Fresh Kale & Spring Mix • Craisins • Fresh Orange • Feta • Pepitas • Sautéed Shaved Brussels Sprouts • Ginger & Pecans • Watermelon Radishes • Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Beet Salad$12.95
Chopped Black kale, Golden Beets, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Maple & Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
More about Graze By Sam
55fc05d1-f9c9-4be0-a866-a3f68a1323c5 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$12.00
Baby Kale, Brussel sprouts, shaved broccoli, toasted walnuts, fresh strawberries and shaved parmesan cheese topped in our sherry-shallot vinaigrette with a balsamic reduction drizzle. Healthy and delicious!
More about Bub's at the Beach
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
Parmesan toasted naan, black pepper, citrus hummus spread, radishes
More about The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
Item pic

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Shaved Brussel Spouts Salad$10.95
Black Kale, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Sliced Almonds, Shaved Parmesan. Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Knotty Barrel - San Diego
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
kale salad$14.00
More about Counterpoint
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad *GF, Veg, Vegan$9.99
Kale, red onion, tomato, southwestern quinoa, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon turmeric vinaigrette.
Add sliced turkey (+3)
More about The Trails
Item pic

 

The Radical Beet

6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Karen Kale Salad$11.00
Munch on Kale, Pickled Beets, Tumeric Sweet Potato, Tofu Ricotta Cheez, Red Onions, Avocado and Candied Pecans with our AVO Drizz
More about The Radical Beet
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa

8973 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (978 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad w/ BBQ Chicken$13.95
Fresh shredded kale, BBQ fried chicken sprinkled with sesame seeds, sliced avocado, tempura crisps with vinaigrette dressing
Kale Salad w/ Poke$13.95
Fresh kale mix, tuna marinated in golden ratio poke sauce, tempura crisps, chopped avocado and cucumber, with Japanese goma dressing
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa
Restaurant banner

 

Tent City Restaurant

1100 Orange Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale & Quinoa Salad$15.00
More about Tent City Restaurant

