Pasta salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about MORENA KITCHEN
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|gemelli pesto pasta salad-serves 1
|$5.00
gemelli pasta + kalamata olives + oven dried tomato + pine nuts + parmesan cheese, veg
|acini de pepe pasta salad
|$6.50
petite pearl pasta + oven dried tomato + kalamata olives + pine nuts + feta cheese, + champagne shallot vinaigrette
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Pasta/ Salad/ Drink
|$14.00
Lunch Special- Pasta Marinara, side of salad and can soda from 10:00AM-2:00PM.
Enjoy
|Pizza-Pasta-Salad-Dessert
|$99.00
TAKE OUT ONLY
Feeds Up to 10 people.
-Large Pizza with two topping
-1/2 Tray Pasta Marinara
-1/2 Tray Salad
-10 cannolis