Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
gemelli pesto pasta salad-serves 1$5.00
gemelli pasta + kalamata olives + oven dried tomato + pine nuts + parmesan cheese, veg
acini de pepe pasta salad$6.50
petite pearl pasta + oven dried tomato + kalamata olives + pine nuts + feta cheese, + champagne shallot vinaigrette
More about MORENA KITCHEN
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA image

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta/ Salad/ Drink$14.00
Lunch Special- Pasta Marinara, side of salad and can soda from 10:00AM-2:00PM.
Enjoy
Pizza-Pasta-Salad-Dessert$99.00
TAKE OUT ONLY
Feeds Up to 10 people.
-Large Pizza with two topping
-1/2 Tray Pasta Marinara
-1/2 Tray Salad
-10 cannolis
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PASTA SALAD$3.00
Housemade rotini pasta salad with balsamic, feta cheese, red onion, pepper, celery, and carrot.
More about Kensington Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Tostadas

Ham Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Wontons

Reuben

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

California Rolls

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston